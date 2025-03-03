Akash Ambani: More than hours spent in office, quality of work matters

Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani emphasised on Friday that the number of hours spent in the office is less important than the quality of work done each day.

Speaking at the Mumbai Tech Week event, Ambani responded to a question from Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain, who asked whether he would prefer working from 8 am to 5 pm or 5 pm to 8 am.

"I don’t think about it in terms of timings and the number of hours. What truly matters is the quality of work you do on a daily basis," he said.

Ambani further highlighted that continuous growth is key to success, both professionally and personally. "Growth is life – that is Reliance’s motto, but it also applies to personal life. You have to grow every single day, step into areas that make you uncomfortable, and develop from there," he added.

Akash Ambani also shared insights into Reliance Jio’s advancements in artificial intelligence. He revealed that the company has built a team of over 1,000 data scientists, researchers, and engineers to drive its AI initiatives.