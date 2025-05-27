Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson warns against hustle culture after Indian techie's viral post

US tech entrepreneur and anti-ageing advocate Bryan Johnson has criticised a viral social media post by an Indian web developer that praised late-night work habits. Johnson called the lifestyle “terrible for health” and warned that such behaviour should not be seen as “heroic.”

The post that triggered the reaction was shared by Priyanshu Tiwari, a web developer, who uploaded a photo of young tech workers coding through the night. He captioned it: “It’s 4 AM guys, but builders are building. What’s your excuse.”

The message quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), receiving thousands of likes, views and comments—many of them applauding the dedication shown by the young developers.

But Bryan Johnson—best known for his extreme anti-ageing routine and scientific approach to slowing down the body’s clock—strongly disagreed.

“It may feel heroic but you’re spending down your human capacity. That posture reduces brain oxygen by 30%,” he wrote, referencing how the developers were hunched over their laptops.

Johnson went on to explain the damaging effects of blue light exposure and lack of sleep, “The blue light suppress[es] melatonin, fragments deep-sleep, blunts next-day insulin sensitivity. The missed sleep raises cortisol, increases visceral-fat and decays memory.”

His remarks sparked a mixed reaction online. While some users supported his health-focused view, others felt he was ignoring the hard realities of building a tech career.

“Fair, but you’re only able to make this comment from the comfort of your longevity maxed-out Venice villa because you did the same at one point,” one person responded, referring to Johnson’s past as founder of Braintree, which he sold to PayPal for $800 million.