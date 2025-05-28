            
SBI embraces AI to enhance digital marketing, attract next-gen customers

SBI's marketing department adopted several measures to execute targeted marketing, brand building, Personal Relations, etc to attract customers and improve brand recall.

By  Storyboard18May 28, 2025 8:29 AM
SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty

State Bank of India is ramping up efforts to modernize its brand and embrace emerging technologies, Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said in the latest annual report.

Setty noted that the bank has initiated a strategic shift toward technology-driven engagement, forming partnerships with fintech and agritech companies as well as government-backed digital platforms. The aim, he said, is to align with evolving consumer preferences and position SBI as a next-generation financial services provider.

The bank’s marketing division has been tasked with driving this transformation through a suite of initiatives including targeted outreach, brand building, public relations, content creation, sponsorships, and customer research. While SBI outlined its strategy in detail, it did not disclose its overall marketing expenditure.

According to the report for fiscal year 2024, India’s largest public sector lender has adopted a digital-first approach to customer interaction. This includes leveraging communication channels like WhatsApp, SMS, and email to improve engagement, as well as enhancing its presence through SEO and Google My Business tools to address customer queries with greater agility.

Artificial intelligence has become central to SBI’s operations, with the bank deploying AI analytics to streamline workflows, cut redundancy, and boost customer satisfaction. Setty said SBI is actively exploring generative AI, machine learning, big data analytics, and large language models to offer what he described as “next-generation banking and financial solutions.”

On the operational front, SBI is automating core processes and using data-driven decision-making to improve efficiency across credit underwriting, treasury operations, risk management, and its international business.

The bank is also investing in omnichannel engagement strategies that use AI to deliver hyper-personalized experiences for its broad customer base.

SBI’s balance sheet crossed ₹66 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2025. The bank reported a 27 percent increase in current account deposits and posted a standalone net profit of ₹70,901 crore ($8.5 billion), marking a 16 percent rise from the previous year. Net interest income grew by 4.4 percent to ₹1.67 lakh crore.

“Our strategic focus remains on improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience, sustaining market leadership, strengthening human capital, and supporting risk-adjusted growth,” Setty wrote in the report.


First Published on May 28, 2025 8:29 AM

