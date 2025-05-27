            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • https-www-storyboard18-com-how-it-works-telcos-push-for-fair-share-fee-from-otts-tells-dot-to-levy-uso-like-levy-on-platforms-67366-htm-67366

Telcos push for 'fair share' fee from OTTs; urge DoT to levy USO-like levy on platforms

Indian telecom operators have reportedly urged the government to impose a Universal Service Obligation (USO)-like levy on large OTT players, citing disproportionate network usage and escalating infrastructure costs.

By  Storyboard18May 27, 2025 8:28 AM
Telcos push for 'fair share' fee from OTTs; urge DoT to levy USO-like levy on platforms
The OTTs were also urged to pay corporation tax as well as GST to the Indian government. (Image source: unspalsh)

Indian telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have reportedly proposed to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that large over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as Netflix, WhatsApp, Amazon Prime, Facebook, Instagram, and Zoom, should contribute to network infrastructure costs.

They suggest implementing a levy similar to the Universal Service Obligation (USO) fee. Telecos have collectively proposed to the DoT that a levy be imposed on such OTTs’ income generated from India. That levy could get pooled into the Consolidated Fund of India or the Digital Nidhi Fund, according to Business Standard.

The OTTs were also urged to pay corporation tax as well as GST to the Indian government.

It is to be noted the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) argues that these large traffic generators (LTGs) consume significant bandwidth, necessitating continuous network upgrades and capacity enhancements. Despite this, OTT platforms currently do not contribute to the expenses incurred by telecom service providers (TSPs) for maintaining and expanding network infrastructure.

COAI maintains that implementing a fair share fee would not violate net neutrality principles. They assert that such a fee would enhance customer satisfaction by enabling better network quality and improved services.

However, industry bodies like the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the Broadband India Forum (BIF) have oppose this proposal in the past. They argue that imposing additional fees on OTT platforms could stifle innovation, increase costs for consumers, and potentially violate net neutrality guidelines.

The debate continues as telcos seek government intervention to establish a revenue-sharing model that ensures the sustainability of telecom networks amid the growing demand for data-intensive services.


Tags
First Published on May 27, 2025 8:25 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

ANI vs Mohak Mangal: A copyright standoff threatening India's creator economy

ANI vs Mohak Mangal: A copyright standoff threatening India's creator economy

How it Works

PTI launches affordable video licensing for creators amidst ANI's copyright crackdown

PTI launches affordable video licensing for creators amidst ANI's copyright crackdown

Digital

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson warns against hustle culture after Indian techie's viral post

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson warns against hustle culture after Indian techie's viral post

How it Works

Supreme Court’s dual tax blow jolts broadcast industry: Higher costs, shrinking margins, consumer fallout loom

Supreme Court’s dual tax blow jolts broadcast industry: Higher costs, shrinking margins, consumer fallout loom

Digital

SEBI mandates inclusive digital KYC for PwDs; Here's all you need to know

SEBI mandates inclusive digital KYC for PwDs; Here's all you need to know

Brand Marketing

New WhatsApp scam embeds malware in photos, victim loses Rs 2 lakh

New WhatsApp scam embeds malware in photos, victim loses Rs 2 lakh

How it Works

CCPA needs more teeth to tame dark patterns; industry demands tougher regulation and penalties

CCPA needs more teeth to tame dark patterns; industry demands tougher regulation and penalties