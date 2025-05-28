Year after Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, IOAA pushes self-regulation policy for OOH industry

In the wake of ongoing delays by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) Mumbai Chapter is spearheading efforts to introduce a self-regulation policy for out-of-home (OOH) media owners. The policy, currently in development, is expected to serve as a model for other metropolitan cities across India.

A year after the tragic hoarding collapse on May 13, 2024, which claimed 17 lives and injured over 70 people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has yet to implement a comprehensive solution. In response, the OOH industry has decided to take matters into its own hands rather than wait for the civic body to impose new regulations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) generated ₹234.783 crore from advertisement and hoarding fees in 2024-25, compared to ₹157.8492 crore in 2023-24, marking a 48.74 percent increase in revenue from BMC's license department.

The Mumbai Hoardings Owners Association is working in collaboration with IOAA to draft the framework. The self-regulation policy will include strict safety parameters, guidelines for site safety, and regulatory standards for both LED and static billboards throughout the city.

Mumbai accounts for approximately 70% of the country's OOH advertising revenue, making the city a critical player in the national advertising landscape. Praveen Vadhera, Chief Executive Officer of IOAA, stated, “The framework for the self-regulatory policy is currently being developed. This policy will serve as a protective measure for the industry and a blueprint for other metropolitan cities.”

Vadhera added, “We are working closely with all media owners to develop a framework that will also support local civic bodies in formulating formal policies. It will include clear safety protocols and structural guidelines for OOH media operators. Our goal is to implement this policy before the end of the year, with input from all key stakeholders.”

The May 2024 tragedy has amplified public and industry calls for stricter oversight in the OOH sector. Complicating regulation efforts, there are eight different authorities in Mumbai responsible for granting hoarding permissions, including the BMC, Railways, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), BEST, among others. This fragmented system has made it difficult to monitor illegal sites and conduct regular inspections of authorized ones.

BMC officials indicated they are awaiting the final report from former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale, who was appointed by the Maharashtra state government to lead the inquiry into the hoarding collapse. They aim to integrate key recommendations from this report into their forthcoming advertising policy.

Chanda Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner (Special) of the BMC, told Storyboard18, “BMC’s advertising policy is currently in progress. We are awaiting the submission of the Bhosale Committee report, which will inform our next steps.”

Bhushan Gagrani, Civic Commissioner in his budget speech had said, "Mumbai City attracts large number of tourists for its cosmopolitan nature and heritage status. Hence, it is proposed to decongest the skyline with a new hoarding policy."

Gagrani stated, "Accordingly, draft for new advertisement guidelines under section 328/328A is published. Suggestions and objections have been received regarding the same. Advertisement guidelines will be declared shortly."

Gagrani further mentioned that, "Existing Advertisement Boards, Sky Signs in Mumbai have been digitised for beautification project as recommended by the State Government. BMC owned sites and other identified locations have been offered to advertisers for advertising purposes through e-Tender/Auction, aimed at enhancing revenue generation through rent, property tax and advertisement fees."

It should be noted that the Mumbai Traffic Police Department, which issues No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for installing out-of-home (OOH) hoardings in the city, has put all new proposals on hold until the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) finalizes the policy on Guidelines for Display of Outdoor Advertisements 2024.