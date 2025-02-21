Maharashtra cyber cell calls Rakhi Sawant amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ row

Actor Rakhi Sawant has been summoned by Maharashtra’s cyber cell in connection with the controversy surrounding the YouTube show India’s Got Latent, as per a report by ANI. While Sawant was not part of the panel in the episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, she has previously appeared as a guest on the show, which is created by comedian Samay Raina.

The cyber cell has also called YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia to record their statements on 24 February. Meanwhile, Samay Raina’s request for an extension until 17 March to appear before authorities was denied. Since he failed to record his statement on 18 February, he has now been issued a second summons.

Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav confirmed that an FIR has been filed against all those involved in various episodes of the show. Authorities have ordered the removal of all related videos and temporarily deactivated the show’s account while investigations continue. Initially, only one controversial video was taken down, but later, Raina was directed to remove all content linked to the case.

So far, the cyber cell has summoned a total of 42 individuals, including artists, producers, and social media influencers, as part of the inquiry.

The controversy erupted after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia allegedly made obscene remarks during an episode, sparking nationwide outrage. Multiple FIRs have been registered across different states, including Maharashtra and Assam.