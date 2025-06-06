Parle-G in a warzone: Gaza child’s favourite Indian biscuit now costs Rs 2,300

Parle-G, the humble Indian biscuit that has long been a childhood staple across generations, has unexpectedly become a symbol of comfort and resilience in Gaza. A video circulating on social media platform X shows a young Palestinian girl named Rafif happily receiving a pack of Parle-G — her favourite treat — amid the devastating Israel-Gaza war. What struck many viewers was not just the heartwarming moment, but the shocking cost of the biscuit. A Rs 5 snack in India is reportedly being sold for over Rs 2,300 in Gaza due to the extreme shortages and chaos of war.

The clip sparked a wave of emotion online, especially among Indian netizens who were surprised to see the iconic biscuit surface in such dire circumstances. Many urged the Indian government to send more aid, with one user tagging External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and writing, “That baby is eating India’s most beloved biscuit. I know we’re neutral in this war — but can we please send more Parle-G to Palestine? These are glucose biscuits, and they could genuinely help the civilian population.”

@DrSJaishankar that baby is eating India's favourite biscuit. Look I know we are neutral about the war. But can we please send more Parle G to Palestine? These are Glucose Biscuits and will help relieve the civilian population. — Ajay Kumar (@TLFellow) June 2, 2025

Others chimed in with heartfelt messages. One person wrote, “I’m honoured she loves Parle-G so much. I wish I could bring her a bag full of India. The love you show your child during such times is incredible.” Another commented on the harsh realities many families face in Gaza, saying, “Alhamdulillah, Mohammed, you are lucky. Today I saw a man in Gaza making lentil bread and porridge for his small children. Thanks to God and kind people, you can afford a biscuit for Rafif.”