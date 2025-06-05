Eminem's Eight Mile Style sues Meta for $109 mn over alleged copyright infringement

ADVERTISEMENT
Eminem’s music publishing company, Eight Mile Style, has filed a $109 million lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, alleging widespread copyright infringement.
The lawsuit, filed on May 30 in Michigan, claims that Meta unlawfully stored, reproduced, and exploited 243 of Eminem’s songs without authorization, primarily through Instagram Reels and other in-app features like “Original Audio” and “Reels Remix.”
Eight Mile Style reportedly is seeking $150,000 in statutory damages per song, totaling over $109 million, and has requested a jury trial.
According to the complaint, Eminem alleged that Meta unlawfully used 243 songs from his catalogue. The claim centres on the alleged “unauthorized storage, reproduction and exploitation” of these tracks across its various platforms. The lawsuit particularly targets features such as Original Audio and Reels, which allegedly “allow and encourage its users to steal” his music by incorporating it into video content “without proper attribution or license.”
The lawsuit also highlights that Meta attempted to obtain proper licenses via Audiam, Inc., but Eight Mile Style did not authorize access, exacerbating the infringement claims. Although some content was removed following prior complaints, the lawsuit claims Meta continued to store and reproduce unauthorized copies.
This legal action underscores growing tensions between content creators and digital platforms over proper compensation and licensing rights, especially in the era of user-generated content. It also adds to the scrutiny faced by major social media companies over content management and rights compliance. As of now, Meta has not released a formal response to the lawsuit.