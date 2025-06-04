            
India leads in ROI from AI globally, but data hurdles remain: Adobe

According to the Adobe study, consumers are increasingly embracing AI-powered assistants, with more than half preferring them for tasks like scheduling appointments (56%), tech support (56%), and placing orders (52%)

By  Storyboard18Jun 4, 2025 7:01 PM
Executives in India are leaning into AI and machine learning to hyper-personalize the customer experience

Indian businesses have shown measurable results from generative AI adoption--the highest in the Asia-Pacific region, according to an Adobe study.

The study, based on a survey of 345 executives, acknowledged the benefits of generative AI adoption, including greater volume and speed of content ideation and production (73%) and increased productivity and efficiency (67%).

Further, the study underscored that consumers are increasingly embracing AI-powered assistants, with more than half preferring them for tasks like scheduling appointments (56%), tech support (56%), and placing orders (52%).

However, when it comes to customer demands, there's a significant gap to close, the executives said.

The data foundations required to achieve personalization remain an obstacle for practitioners, with 55% believing that balancing AI with human creativity is where they have the most work to fully realize the value of generative AI. At the same time, 57% of executives rate governance, compliance, and privacy concerns as their top barriers to scaling AI.

As leaders in generative AI adoption, executives in India are leaning into AI and machine learning to hyper-personalize the customer experience, with 69% saying the technology will have the most influence on their technology stack decisions over the next 12 to 24 months.

“Indian businesses are setting the global pace for realizing ROI on AI initiatives as most are improving scale, speed, and efficiencies,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India. “For further growth, businesses will need to invest in solving data challenges and adopting agentic AI to free teams from repetitive tasks and enable more meaningful interventions that deliver relevant and real-time personalized customer experiences.”


First Published on Jun 4, 2025 6:24 PM

