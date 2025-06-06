Elon Musk accuses Donald Trump of being named in Epstein files in explosive claim

Elon Musk has ignited new fire in his ongoing feud with Donald Trump by claiming that the former US President is named in the confidential Jeffrey Epstein files. In a dramatic post on his social media platform X, Musk wrote: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The statement adds fuel to growing public demands for the full release of Epstein’s files, which are believed to contain the names of hundreds of people linked to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. While some names have surfaced through court documents over the years, many records remain sealed.

Trump has previously admitted he knew Epstein socially in the past, but has always denied any wrongdoing or deeper involvement. He has also claimed he banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago estate “a long time ago.”

The drama didn’t stop there. Trump fired back on Truth Social, saying he had asked the “crazy” Elon Musk to leave his administration. He also threatened to strip Musk’s companies of their government contracts and subsidies. “The easiest way to save money in our Budget—Billions and Billions of Dollars—is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” Trump posted.

The rift between the two powerful figures became public as Trump expressed “disappointment” with Musk, who had criticised the President’s tax and spending plans. Trump told reporters from the Oval Office, “Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore.”

Musk, the world’s richest man, hit back immediately—live-posting his reactions on X while Trump was still speaking. He claimed Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his backing and slammed the former President for “ingratitude.”