Today in AI | Partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI | Google warns Gemini chats unsafe | WhatsApp's AI update

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Sam Altman confirms talks with Satya Nadella on future of AI partnership

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he spoke with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earlier this week to discuss the future of their companies' strategic partnership. Altman made the remarks during an interview on The New York Times podcast on Tuesday, amid ongoing reports that Microsoft is reassessing the terms of its investment in the artificial intelligence pioneer. Microsoft, OpenAI's largest backer, is in active discussions with the startup over revising key aspects of its multi-billion-dollar investment, including the extend of its future equity stake. According to earlier reports from The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft is seeking to renegotiate its position as OpenAI continues to scale rapidly. Meanwhile, The Financial Times reported that the tech giant could put negotiations on hold if both parties fail to agree on critical issues. Neither Microsoft nor OpenAI has issued official comments in response to the reports.

Meta wins copyright battle against authors over AI training, industry practices questioned

Meta Platforms has scored a legal victory in a high-stakes copyright case after a U.S. federal judge ruled against a group of authors who alleged that the company unlawfully used their books to train its artificial intelligence models. The ruling, issued Wednesday by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, dismissed the authors' claims, citing insufficient evidence that Meta’s AI system, Llama, infringed their copyrights under existing U.S. law. The lawsuit, filed in 2023, accused Meta of using pirated versions of the authors’ books—without permission or compensation—as training data for Llama. The case is one of several brought by writers, news publishers, and copyright holders against major tech companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic, challenging whether the widespread practice of using copyrighted material for AI training constitutes "fair use" under U.S. law.

AI Anxiety Shifts Upward: Managers Now More Worried Than Frontline Workers

As AI becomes more embedded in workplaces, a surprising shift is emerging—managers are now more anxious than frontline workers about losing their jobs to AI. A global BCG survey of over 10,000 employees found that 41% fear AI-driven job loss, with leaders expressing greater concern than those on the front lines. As AI empowers employees to make faster, smarter decisions, traditional managerial roles are being disrupted. While 52% remain optimistic about AI’s professional impact, adoption among frontline workers has plateaued, hinting at integration challenges. Interestingly, the Global South, especially India and Brazil, is leading in AI tool usage, with India reporting 92% adoption.

Google confirms Gemini chats may be reviewed by humans

Google has warned users not to share confidential information with its Gemini AI assistant, as conversations may be reviewed by humans for up to three years—even if privacy settings are disabled. Starting July 7, 2025, Gemini will gain access to Android apps like Phone, Messages, and WhatsApp, raising fresh concerns about user privacy. This practice of human review isn’t unique to Google; other AI platforms like ChatGPT, Grok, and Claude follow similar policies. The broader takeaway: no AI chatbot should be considered a secure space for private or sensitive information, regardless of platform promises or settings.

WhatsApp rolls out AI-generated message summaries with privacy-first approach