Airtel turns AI watchdog, thwarts online scams for millions in Delhi-NCR

Bharti Airtel has announced progress in its mission to protect customers in Delhi-NCR from rising online frauds. As part of the nationwide rollout of its AI-powered fraud detection system, Airtel claims to have safeguarded more than 3.5 million users across the state, within 43 days of launching its advanced fraud detection system.

Automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, the advanced system scans and filters links across SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, E-mail and other browsers. It leverages real-time threat intelligence to examine over 1 billion URLs daily and blocks access to harmful sites in under 100 milliseconds.

For instance, if a resident receives a suspicious message that reads, “Your package is delayed. Track it here: “http://www.tracky0urparcell.com”. And if the unsuspecting resident, then clicks on the link, Airtel’s system also clicks into gear. It instantly scans the link and if flagged as suspicious, it blocks access. The user is redirected to a warning message that reads, “Blocked! Airtel found this site dangerous!”.

Nidhi Lauria, CEO – Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh (West), Bharti Airtel, said, “By incorporating our network with an AI-driven fraud detection solution, we guarantee that our customers are protected from all new threats without requiring any action on their part. We consider it crucial to act now to secure the digital environment of tomorrow, and we take pride in being at the forefront of this initiative by providing a safer and more comprehensive network for our customers in Delhi-NCR.”

With Delhi-NCR ranked as one of India’s most digitally advanced states, the threat of online fraud has grown. Fraudsters increasingly target users through phishing links, fake deliveries and spurious banking alerts. Airtel’s solution acts as a statewide digital shield, protecting families, senior citizens, homemakers, students and first-time smartphone users alike.

The AI-driven platform delivers fraud warnings in the user’s preferred language, including Hindi, making it highly effective for the state’s diverse population. This multilingual support is especially impactful in districts with low digital literacy or where English is not widely used. The solution operates silently in the background, requires no installation and is offered free of cost.