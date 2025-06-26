            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • meta-hires-three-openai-researchers-for-new-superintelligence-team-report-71891

Meta hires three OpenAI researchers for new 'superintelligence' team: Report

The talent grab adds to Meta's growing push into frontier AI. The company recently brought on board Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old CEO of Scale AI, to contribute to its superintelligence mission.

By  Storyboard18Jun 26, 2025 10:36 AM
Meta hires three OpenAI researchers for new 'superintelligence' team: Report
The move comes just days after OpenAI chief Sam Altman publicly accused Mark Zuckerberg’s company of offering up to $100 million in bonuses to lure away his employees

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has poached three high-profile researchers from OpenAI's Zurich office to join his newly formed "superintelligence" team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The hires - Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai - mark a significant escalation in the ongoing AI talent war, particularly between Meta and OpenAI.

The move comes just days after OpenAI chief Sam Altman publicly accused Zuckerberg's company of offering up to $100 million in bonuses to lure away his employees.

In a statement last week, Altman said, "I've heard Meta thinks of us as their biggest competitor," highlighting the intensifying rivalry between the two AI powerhouses.

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed the trio's departure but declined to comment on the reasons. Meta has no responded to media queries regarding the hires, as of this report.

The talent grab adds to Meta's growing push into frontier AI. The company recently brought on board Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old CEO of Scale AI, to contribute to its superintelligence mission.

In addition to hiring Wang, Meta has also taken a 49% stake in his company for a reported $14.3 billion - further signalling Zuckerberg's all-in approach to artificial general intelligence (AGI).


Tags
First Published on Jun 26, 2025 10:35 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Shell denies BP takeover talks amid market buzz and shareholder pressure

Shell denies BP takeover talks amid market buzz and shareholder pressure

Brand Marketing

Panasonic to shut appliance lines in India, sharpens focus on TVs, ACs and energy solutions

Panasonic to shut appliance lines in India, sharpens focus on TVs, ACs and energy solutions

Brand Marketing

Magnum scoops up 61.9% stake in Kwality Wall's post HUL demerger

Magnum scoops up 61.9% stake in Kwality Wall's post HUL demerger

How it Works

LIC India leads BFSI sector TV advertising with 12% share: TAM

LIC India leads BFSI sector TV advertising with 12% share: TAM

Brand Marketing

Parle responds with a witty crunch to Britannia's Pride Month invite

Parle responds with a witty crunch to Britannia's Pride Month invite

Brand Marketing

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo set to debut in South India, to open 1st store in Bengaluru in August

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo set to debut in South India, to open 1st store in Bengaluru in August

Brand Marketing

Sam Altman confirms talks with Satya Nadella on future of AI partnership

Sam Altman confirms talks with Satya Nadella on future of AI partnership