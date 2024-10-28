PM Modi highlights Indian animation growth, praises 'Chhota Bheem' on Mann Ki Baat

In his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's potential to become a global powerhouse in animation and gaming, as per reports.

PM Modi cited the immense popularity of homegrown series like Chhota Bheem, Hanuman, and Motu Patlu. He encouraged the nation to seize this opportunity, highlighting the international appeal of Indian animated content and the expanding scope of animation and gaming in the country.

Reflecting on the legacy of iconic Indian animated characters, Modi remarked, "You must remember the days when Chhota Bheem started airing on TV. Children can never forget that; there was so much excitement about Chhota Bheem! You would be surprised that today, 'Dholakpur ka Dhol' attracts children not only in India but also in other countries." He pointed out the widespread fan-following of other series like Krishna and Hanuman worldwide.

Modi noted the ubiquity of animation across platforms, from smartphones to cinemas, gaming consoles to virtual reality. "India is on the way to ushering in a new revolution in the world of animation," he asserted.

He also credited creators such as Harinayaran Rajeev, whose work has contributed to major productions like Spider-Man and Transformers, for elevating India's presence in international media.

The Prime Minister praised India's animation studios for partnering with global giants like Disney and Warner Bros., creating original content that showcases Indian culture on the world stage. VR Tourism was highlighted as a prime example of animation's reach; he explained for virtual tours allow people to explore landmarks like the Ajanta Caves and Varanasi Ghats, sparking interest in real-world visits to these destinations.

As World Animation Day approaches on October 28, Modi encouraged young Indians to take their creativity to new heights, envisioning a future where the next viral animation or ground-breaking game could be born from India. “Expand your creativity. The world’s next super hit animation might emerge out of your computer!” he urged.

He linked this creative momentum to the broader 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (Self-Reliant India Campaign), highlighting India’s rapid strides in technology and manufacturing.

“Just think, India, which used to import mobile phones, is the world’s second-largest manufacturer today,” Modi said, citing recent achievements, including becoming the first country to reach the lunar South Pole and launching Asia’s largest imaging telescope in Ladakh.

Modi called on citizens to share stories of local innovations on social media, especially those that contribute to India’s self-reliant journey.