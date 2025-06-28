Digital adex now accounts for over 55% of India’s M&E spend: MIB's Sanjay Jaju at Storyboard18 DES 2025

“The digital segment is now definitely more than the non-digital segment,” said Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, highlighting a significant shift in India’s media and entertainment (M&E) landscape.

At Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) 2025, Jaju revealed that digital advertising now comprises over 55% of total advertising expenditure (adex) in the sector, underscoring how digital-first consumption is driving the industry's future.

“For this segment to grow, the digital segment has to grow at a much brisker pace,” he said.

“Media and entertainment grows through either advertisements or subscription… and the digital segment is now the largest.” He tied this growth to India’s mobile-first infrastructure, noting the country’s deep smartphone and internet penetration. “We are a digital-first country… close to 55 crore smartphones within our country,” he said.

The Rise of a Digital-First Entertainment Economy

Jaju emphasized that India’s entertainment ecosystem is increasingly shaped by its youth-driven, mobile-savvy audience. “Internet is going across the length and breadth of our country at very, very affordable prices… That’s why it makes the whole process much more dynamic,” he said.

This dynamic is reflected in how audiences now consume content. “We need to cater to the younger audience… and that’s where digital advertising becomes the mainstay of the overall advertising pie,” he said, adding that while traditional sectors face disruption, digital opens vast new opportunities.

A Thriving Mix of Streaming, Gaming, AVGC, and Creator Economy

Jaju spoke about the broader digital ecosystem beyond ads, including streaming platforms, gaming, audio, AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics), and the creator economy. All of these, he said, form “the overall rubric of the digital entertainment landscape.”

At WAVES 2025, India’s World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit earlier this year, these elements took center stage. “You had the presence of all the big tech from the world, big tech from our country… the gaming pavilion… studios doing animation, VFX and post-production work… music and audio streaming companies, social media and the creator economy,” Jaju noted.

He called gaming in particular “a very important pillar” in India’s digital media future. “The gaming pavilion, which had so many gaming companies showcasing their prowess and content… shows how vital this segment is becoming.”

Tech-Driven Storytelling and Immersive Experiences

Looking ahead, Jaju identified artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, and immersive technologies like XR and VR as key to multiplying content production and enhancing storytelling.