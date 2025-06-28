Dr. MC Sarangan of TNOGA pushes for safe gaming ecosystem at Storyboard18 DES 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
At Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit 2025, Dr. MC Sarangan, Member of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA), made a strong case for building a safe and responsible gaming environment in India — one that goes beyond enforcement to focus on public awareness, early intervention, and collaborative action.
“The problem isn’t gaming. It’s excessive and compulsive gaming. We promote responsible gaming, and every action we take is based on research,” Sarangan said, outlining TNOGA’s core philosophy.
To back this, TNOGA conducted one of the largest behavioural studies on online gaming in India, surveying 147,000 students and 17,000 teachers across Tamil Nadu. The goal was clear: understand gaming patterns before designing regulatory interventions.
“The real key is awareness, especially among parents and educators,” he emphasized.
TNOGA’s approach has been multi-pronged — from awareness campaigns and school engagement programs to involving the gaming industry itself in driving safer habits.
“Some gaming companies are now contributing to awareness campaigns. They’re warning users themselves about the risks of excessive play,” Sarangan noted.
He also underlined the importance of parental education and support systems to curb gaming addiction early, referencing initiatives like Tamil Nadu’s Manam, and national efforts such as Tele-MANAS and NIMHANS’ programs.
“Gaming, when used for entertainment or cognitive development, is valuable. But the moment it becomes compulsive, it becomes a problem... we must educate parents and teachers,” he said.
Sarangan issued a call to action: “We can’t fight this alone... This is a collective fight. Everyone: regulators, companies, media, and parents need to join in.”
With its focus on responsibility over restriction and collaboration over control, TNOGA’s model — as presented by Sarangan — offers a framework that moves beyond enforcement-led approaches.