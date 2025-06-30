MS Dhoni moves to trademark ‘Captain Cool’ securing his legacy off the field

In a move that underlines his growing off-field brand strategy, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed for the trademark of the nickname "Captain Cool"—a moniker that has become inseparable from his calm, composed leadership style over the years.

The filing suggests a calculated effort to formally own the title that fans, commentators, and the cricketing world have long used to define him.

According to the Trade Marks Registry portal, the trademark was filed online on June 5 by the cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from Jharkhand.

For more than a decade, 'Captain Cool' has symbolized Dhoni’s unflappable demeanor, particularly under pressure. From orchestrating India's historic 2007 T20 World Cup win to leading the country to a 2011 ODI World Cup triumph and a Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni built a reputation as one of the most successful and composed captains in cricket history.

Dhoni’s legal team has begun the process of securing exclusive rights to the phrase across a range of categories, most likely spanning merchandise, digital content, fashion, and more.

The attempt to trademark a nickname is not uncommon in global sports and entertainment. Michael Jordan trademarked the “Jumpman” logo. Cristiano Ronaldo built a massive commercial empire around “CR7.” Closer to home, brands like “Being Human” for Salman Khan or “Dada” for Sourav Ganguly have had similar ventures.