Game on! Gaming creators bets gaming being India’s next creative economy

India’s gaming industry is undergoing a seismic shift, not just in scale but in cultural relevance, talent dynamics and its role in the nation’s economic future. At Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit 2025, gaming creators Harnit Khatri, Tanmay Singh aka Scout and Mehek Sayed (Mizo) indulged in conversation with CNN-News18's Toya Singh to discuss on gaming and the creator economy and the message was clear "Gaming is no longer just entertainment; it’s an engine of opportunity".

From homegrown esports orgs to rising Tier 3 talent, from creator-led startups to government-level institutional support, the conversation spotlighted how India’s gaming ecosystem is evolving into a powerful cultural, economic and educational force.

For Harnit Khatri, the journey of becoming a gamer/gaming creator began with stories of school tournaments, metro rides and convincing parents that gaming wasn’t a waste of time. He recalled winning Rs 10,000 in his first event, a moment that pivoted his life’s direction. While Scout shared how parental support, once rare, is now a quiet revolution, especially critical in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where 75% of India’s gaming audience lives.

As mobile penetration increases and data costs fall, gaming is emerging as India’s primary form of digital engagement, sometimes even surpassing traditional pastimes like cricket and cinema.

Women in Gaming...

Gender bias remains a reality. Mizo highlighted that women account for just 20% of the gaming community and many face outdated tropes like “you play well for a girl". But this hasn’t stopped India’s female gamers from pushing boundaries. Many are actively building communities and pathways for other women to join the space, not just as players but as content creators, streamers,= and esports professionals.

They highlighted that gaming is not merely play, it’s preparation for life. Khatri credited strategy-based games like DOTA 2 for teaching him personal finance and risk management by the age of 16. Meanwhile, Scout spoke about how story-driven games helped them learn about history, global cultures, and languages. “Some games teach you more about World War II and mythology than any textbook ever could,” Scout said.

Esports orgs, infrastructure & rise of gaming cities

According to Mizo, Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore currently anchor India’s gaming infrastructure. Many esports orgs and content creator “hostels” are based in these cities, providing professional-grade studios, coaching and content support. Yet unlike chess in Chennai, where focused government investment built global talent, no Indian city has formally declared itself a “gaming city". The panel urged states to step up with targeted investment and policy support.

A bold new vision is emerging, ICTs or Indian Creator Institutes, education hubs akin to IITs or IIMs, but focused on content and gaming. These institutes would nurture gaming talent with infrastructure, coaching and campus environments. At the same time, top gaming creators are becoming entrepreneurs, launching their own tech, fashion and FMCG brands. Khatri said, “Just like entertainers turned into business moguls, creators are becoming co-founders. This is the next wave.”

However, funding remains a critical gap. Panelists stressed the need for both public-private investment and regulatory foresight. Overregulation, particularly around children’s data and monetization models, was flagged as a major risk.