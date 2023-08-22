comScore

Akshay Kumar leads celebrity endorsements in H1 2023 with 31 hours daily visibility: TAM

As per TAM, celebrity endorsements saw a 21 percent growth in share during Jan-June ’22, and an 11 percent growth in share during the same period in 2023.

By  Storyboard18Aug 22, 2023 2:07 PM
In January-June 2023, seven of the top 10 celebrities which included Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Sourav Ganguly and Ajay Devgan and Kiara Advani sponsored more firms than in January-June 2022. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Akshay Kumar is leading the charts when it comes to endorsements in 2023. As per recent numbers released by TAM, Kumar stood out as the most visible star, with an average visibility of 31 hours per day across all channels in the first half of the calendar year. Amitabh Bachchan took the second lead with 21 hours per day through television sponsorships.

Coming to celebrity couples, more than 40 percent of ads were endorsed by the top three celebrity couples – Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The top two couples had endorsed similar 29 and 40 brands respectively during Jan-Jun '23.

In January-June 2023, seven of the top 10 celebrities which included Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Sourav Ganguly and Ajay Devgan and Kiara Advani sponsored more firms than in January-June 2022.

The TAM report also highlighted how e-com gaming was the top category for which maximum celebrities from different professions endorsed brands under it. This was followed by the spices category.

In the period, 28 percent share of the advertisements telecast on television were endorsed by celebrities. Film stars contributed more than 80 percent of advertising during Jan-Jun'23.

This was followed by sports personalities and television stars (television actor and television actress - three percent each), who contributed 11 percent and six percent, respectively.

During Jan-Jun '23, F&B and personal care/personal hygiene were dominated by commercials which were supported by male celebrities and female celebrities respectively.

In the food and beverages sector, the contribution of male celebrities stood at 65 percent, and female celebrities were at 35 percent. In the category of personal care/personal hygiene, the contribution was 29 percent and 71 percent respectively.

When compared to the period of Jan-Jun’21, celebrity endorsements saw a 21 percent growth in share during Jan-Jun’22, and an 11 percent growth in share during the same period in 2023. However, when comparing the celebrity endorsement figures from Jan-Jun’23 with those of Jan-Jun’22, there is a decrease of 10 percent.

More than 50 percent of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall under Top 3 sectors and more than 3/4th of the ads fall under top seven sectors. Food and beverages sector was on top during Jan-Jun’22-23.

Personal care or personal hygiene contributed 17 percent, household products and services contributed nine percent each. Hair care, building, industrial and land materials / equipments, personal healthcare, laundry, textile / clothing and personal accessories contributed eight percent, six percent, five percent, four percent, two percent, and again two percent respectively.


