            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • govt-warns-news-channels-against-live-telecast-of-anti-terror-ops-in-jammu-70243

Govt warns news channels against live telecast of anti-terror ops in Jammu

Information & Broadcasting Ministry cites national security, reminds private satellite channels of rules barring live coverage during such operations.

By  Storyboard18Jun 13, 2025 6:07 PM
Govt warns news channels against live telecast of anti-terror ops in Jammu
In its latest advisory, dated June 12, the MIB pointed out that such coverage poses serious national security risks and can potentially endanger the lives of both security personnel and civilians.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a stern advisory to all private satellite TV channels, cautioning them against broadcasting live coverage of ongoing anti-terrorist operations.

The move comes after several news channels were found airing extensive real-time footage of counter-terrorism efforts by security forces in the Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu on June 11 and 12, 2024.

In its latest advisory, dated June 12, the Ministry pointed out that such coverage poses serious national security risks and can potentially endanger the lives of both security personnel and civilians.

"Attention is invited to the anti-terrorist operations which are carried out by Security Forces in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu. It has come to the notice of the Ministry that during ongoing anti-terrorist operations on 11.06.2024 and 12.06.2024 in Kathu & Doda Districts of Jammu, some News TV channels are carrying extensive coverage of these operations.

Ministry of I&B has already issued advisories to all TV channels in adherence to Rule 6(1)(p) of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. Rule 6(1)(p) in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes," the advisory said.

The advisory reaffirms that live telecasts of such operations violate Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which expressly prohibits live coverage of anti-terrorist actions. As per the rule, only periodic briefings by designated government officers are permitted until the conclusion of such operations.

The Ministry reiterated that violations of these rules could invite strict action.

This is not the first time the ministry has raised concerns about live news broadcasts potentially compromising operational secrecy. The MIB has issued similar advisories in the past, especially during sensitive security situations such as the Pahalgam attack aftermath or major insurgency crackdowns in conflict-prone regions.


Tags
First Published on Jun 13, 2025 6:07 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

With AI push, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta together to acquire 54.7% of global ad market: WARC

With AI push, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta together to acquire 54.7% of global ad market: WARC

How it Works

Luxury brands tap women’s sports as global interest in women’s sports surges to 50%: Nielsen

Luxury brands tap women’s sports as global interest in women’s sports surges to 50%: Nielsen

How it Works

Global Google outage disrupts Gmail, Spotify, Discord; services restored

Global Google outage disrupts Gmail, Spotify, Discord; services restored

How it Works

Prasar Bharati warns public against fraudulent email account misrepresenting Content Sourcing Division

Prasar Bharati warns public against fraudulent email account misrepresenting Content Sourcing Division

How it Works

As Omnicom-IPG mega merger moves ahead, workforce restructuring begins

As Omnicom-IPG mega merger moves ahead, workforce restructuring begins

How it Works

Meta and TikTok challenge supervisory fee in major EU court

Meta and TikTok challenge supervisory fee in major EU court

How it Works

Bengaluru stampede: BCCI, RCB 'invited the whole world', Karnataka govt tells HC

Bengaluru stampede: BCCI, RCB 'invited the whole world', Karnataka govt tells HC