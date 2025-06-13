Govt warns news channels against live telecast of anti-terror ops in Jammu

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a stern advisory to all private satellite TV channels, cautioning them against broadcasting live coverage of ongoing anti-terrorist operations.

The move comes after several news channels were found airing extensive real-time footage of counter-terrorism efforts by security forces in the Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu on June 11 and 12, 2024.

In its latest advisory, dated June 12, the Ministry pointed out that such coverage poses serious national security risks and can potentially endanger the lives of both security personnel and civilians.

"Attention is invited to the anti-terrorist operations which are carried out by Security Forces in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu. It has come to the notice of the Ministry that during ongoing anti-terrorist operations on 11.06.2024 and 12.06.2024 in Kathu & Doda Districts of Jammu, some News TV channels are carrying extensive coverage of these operations.

Ministry of I&B has already issued advisories to all TV channels in adherence to Rule 6(1)(p) of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. Rule 6(1)(p) in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes," the advisory said.

The advisory reaffirms that live telecasts of such operations violate Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which expressly prohibits live coverage of anti-terrorist actions. As per the rule, only periodic briefings by designated government officers are permitted until the conclusion of such operations.

The Ministry reiterated that violations of these rules could invite strict action.