            

BCCI forms committee after tragic RCB victory stampede in Bengaluru

At its 28th Apex Council Meeting held on June 14, the BCCI expressed deep sorrow over the recent tragedies in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, which claimed several lives.

By  Storyboard18Jun 15, 2025 10:16 PM
In the wake of the tragic stampede that marred Royal Challengers Bangalore’s historic IPL 2025 title celebrations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the formation of a high-level committee to draft safety guidelines for future public events.

At its 28th Apex Council Meeting held on June 14, the BCCI expressed deep sorrow over the recent tragedies in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, which claimed several lives. The Bengaluru incident occurred during RCB’s victory parade, where overcrowding and lack of crowd control led to a deadly stampede in central Bengaluru, dampening what was meant to be a jubilant occasion.

To prevent such tragedies, the BCCI has tasked a three-member committee — led by Devajit Saikia, along with Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and Rajeev Shukla — with preparing a comprehensive framework for organizing large-scale cricket-related public gatherings. The committee has been given 15 days to submit its recommendations.

The move signals a step toward greater accountability and planning around high-profile cricket events, especially as fan engagement continues to scale new heights in India.


