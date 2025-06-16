            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • bata-chief-executive-sandeep-kataria-resigns-after-five-year-tenure-succession-plans-in-motion-70341

Bata Chief Executive Sandeep Kataria resigns after five-year tenure; succession plans in motion

Sandeep Kataria is likely to remain in his role for up to six months to support a smooth leadership transition.

By  Storyboard18Jun 16, 2025 8:30 AM
Bata Chief Executive Sandeep Kataria resigns after five-year tenure; succession plans in motion
Sandeep Kataria previously served as CEO of Bata India. Before joining the company in 2017, he spent 24 years in leadership roles at Unilever, Yum Brands, and Vodafone across India and Europe, overseeing prominent consumer brands with wide-reaching global footprints and strong customer loyalty.

Sandeep Kataria has resigned as global chief executive of Bata, according to an ET report. His departure comes five years after his historic appointment and as the company navigates a period of slowing growth. An official announcement is expected later this week, the report added. Kataria is likely to remain in his role for up to six months to support a smooth leadership transition.

The news comes as Bata India, the company's publicly listed arm, reported a sharp decline in quarterly earnings. Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell 27.8 percent to ₹45.92 crore, down from ₹63.65 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit was down 21.8 percent from the December quarter.

Revenue also slipped, declining 1.2 percent year-over-year to ₹788.21 crore and 14.2 percent compared with the previous quarter.

Gunjan Shah, managing director and chief executive of Bata India, acknowledged a challenging demand environment but noted improvements in operational efficiency. "Despite navigating through the demand headwinds... we managed to gain volumes,” Shah said in a statement, highlighting efforts around inventory management and expansion into semi-urban markets. The company added 19 franchise stores during the quarter as part of its town-focused growth strategy.

Kataria previously served as CEO of Bata India. Before joining the company in 2017, he spent 24 years in leadership roles at Unilever, Yum Brands, and Vodafone across India and Europe, overseeing prominent consumer brands with wide-reaching global footprints and strong customer loyalty.


Tags
First Published on Jun 16, 2025 8:30 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bata Group appoints Panos Mytaros as its new Global CEO

Bata Group appoints Panos Mytaros as its new Global CEO

Brand Makers

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy named Media Person of the Year at Cannes Lions 2025

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy named Media Person of the Year at Cannes Lions 2025

Brand Makers

Gaurav Jain steps down as CBO of ShareChat & Moj

Gaurav Jain steps down as CBO of ShareChat & Moj

Brand Makers

Chandrasekaran calls Air India crash 'most heartbreaking' of his career, urges staff to stay determined

Chandrasekaran calls Air India crash 'most heartbreaking' of his career, urges staff to stay determined

Brand Makers

Relaxo's marketing VP Sachin Chhabra resigns

Relaxo's marketing VP Sachin Chhabra resigns

Brand Makers

How Amitabh Kant turned 'Incredible India' into a global tourism masterstroke

How Amitabh Kant turned 'Incredible India' into a global tourism masterstroke

Brand Makers

Who is Arun Srinivas - Meta's new India head and MD?

Who is Arun Srinivas - Meta's new India head and MD?

Brand Makers

Renault's CEO Luca De Meo steps down

Renault's CEO Luca De Meo steps down