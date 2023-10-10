Ambani’s stars align; beats Adani to become India’s richest individual

Hurun India has launched the '360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023’. The study showcases multiple trends in India related to wealth distribution. Essentially, it is a list of the wealthiest people in India. This year round, the study includes 278 new entrants, with cumulative wealth of Rs 7,28,200 crore. Out of the new additions, the higher number of entrants belonged to the industrial products sector with 33 individuals. Metal and minings followed in second with 29 individuals.

The study further stated that he number of individuals possessing wealth exceeding Rs 1,000 crore increased by 219, which marked an increase of 76 percent. The total number people with such wealth reached 1319.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD of Reliance industries secured the paramount position in this year’s list with a total wealth of Rs 8,08,700 crore. Ambani surpassed Gautam Adani, chairperson of Adani Group to achieve pole position.

This year, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group along with the Niraj Bajaj family of the Bajaj Group made a comeback this year, displacing Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani and Uday Kotak of Kotak Securities from India’s top 10 wealthiest persons list.

Another prominent inclusion in this years list was of self made entrepreneurs, reaching a record-breaking 871 individuals, constituting 66 percent of the list. Radha Vembu, owner of Indian software development company Zoho, surpassed Falguni Nayar of Nykaa to become India’s richest self made woman.

Additionally, the list also includes 12 Indians born in the 90s. Among them, 20-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder and CTO of online grocery delivery platform Zepto, stood out as the youngest self-made and youngest wealthy individual in the country.

Other industries stood robustly, including the pharmaceutical sector from which 39 individuals made the list. 23 from the chemicals and petrochemicals industry too are included in the list. 22 individuals from the automobile and auto components industry feature on the list as well.

Mumbai led the pack with 328 individuals hailing from here. Following in second and third were New Delhi with 199 and Bengaluru with 100 respectively.

This year recorded the first time that Tiruppur, a city in Tamil Nadu made it to the top 20 cities contributing to the list.