Madras HC gags media from reporting Tamil actors' matrimonial dispute

Court has restrained the media concerning the matrimonial dispute between a popular film actor and his wife, as it would have deleterious effect not only on them but also their minor children.

By  Storyboard18May 29, 2025 10:57 AM
Court says media coverage could tarnish reputations; underlines need to balance free press with right to privacy in personal matters. (Image source: Unsplash)

In a significant development underscoring the judiciary's stance on the intersection of privacy and press freedom, the Madras High Court has restrained the media from publishing or broadcasting any content related to a matrimonial dispute involving two Tamil film actors.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan ordered that all online portals must take down the offending, defamatory contents that they had already published. The Court has restrained the media concerning the matrimonial dispute between a popular film actor and his wife, as it would have deleterious effect not only on them but also their minor children.

The court observed that the dispute, which is currently sub judice, is a private matter and not of public interest. Reporting on such issues, particularly when it involves public figures, can lead to undue speculation, misreporting, and character assassination, the court stated.

Additionally, the judge directed the Court Registry to mark a copy of his order to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to ensure prompt and effective compliance of the order.

It is to be noted that the orders were passed at the request of senior counsel Dama Seshadri Naidu, who represented the actor who had approached the court to prevent his estranged wife and the latter’s mother from making defamatory statements against him on mainstream and social media.


First Published on May 29, 2025 10:57 AM

