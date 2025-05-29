ASCI data shows HUL, L’Oréal, Mamaearth ads among top violators this year

ADVERTISEMENT
Between April 2024 and March 2025, ASCI reviewed 9,599 complaints and flagged 7,199 advertisements for potential violations—nearly all of them online. 98% of these ads required modification, highlighting the scale of non-compliance across sectors. ASCI’s digital surveillance system flagged 89% of the ads, while only 11% came from external complaints, according to ASCI's Annual Complaints Report for 2024–25.
Personal care, healthcare, and F&B continue to have high levels of misleading or unsubstantiated claims. According to ASCI’s advertiser-level data reviewed by Storyboard18, a total of 29 ads from Honasa (Mamaearth) required modifications for violations. 22 ads were flagged for violating disclosure norms related to influencer partnerships.
24 ads of L’Oréal across its brand portfolio were scrutinized and required modifications and 20 were flagged for influencer disclosure violation.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) saw 13 ad violations that required modification and 3 ad violations for lack of influencer disclosure. These included ads from categories like home care, and personal care.
Digital media was the dominant violator. 94.8% of scrutinised ads appeared online, with Meta accounting for 79%, brand websites for 12%, and LinkedIn and Google for 2% each. By contrast, traditional media fared far better. Both print and TV registered a 98% compliance rate.
Of the 6,827 digital ads flagged, 68% were sponsored social media promotions, while 32% were from brand-owned websites or handles. This split indicates that both paid and organic content continue to breach advertising norms.
Violations broke down as follows: 56% of ads misled consumers through dishonest representation, 47.5% promoted harmful products or unsafe behaviours, 0.5% contained offensive content, and 0.2% breached fair competition codes.
Offshore betting emerged as the top violator with 3,081 flagged ads, followed by real estate (1,767 ads), personal care (403), healthcare (370), and food & beverages (332).
Environmental claims also came under the scanner. 211 ads were flagged for greenwashing, a steep rise from 34 last year. All required modification, and 45% went uncontested. 14% were escalated to regulators for breaching CCPA’s green marketing guidelines. Top offenders included home care (98 ads), fashion & lifestyle (34), and personal care (19).
ASCI escalated 3,347 ads to government regulators, up from 2,707 the previous year. These included 3,081 ads promoting offshore betting, 233 violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 21 alcohol promotions, and 12 unauthorised forex trading ads—many of which impersonated celebrities or media figures.
On the influencer front, 1,015 ads were investigated, with 98% requiring modification. 33% were promoting products banned by law, such as gambling and illegal finance schemes. 48% were resolved without contest, and 83% of influencers had complied by mid-May 2025.