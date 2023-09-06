DD Sports becomes DD Sports HD; sports lovers to see Asia Cup cricket matches in High-Definition transmission

DD Sports is DD Sports HD now. Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of India has added one more High-Definition Channel in its list with DD Sports HD Channel. DD Sports HD is starting with the telecast of ongoing Asia Cup cricket matches. This not only fulfils a long-standing demand of sports lovers across the country, but is another decisive step forward to make the entire DD Network relevant to the changing times.

Sports lovers will be able to see the telecast of the major international sporting events in High-Definition transmission. In the coming months, DD Sports intends to come up with more fresh content with a more consistent and robust publicity plan.

In recent months, DD Sports has launched several innovative and fresh approaches in terms of the presentation of the content. In the recently concluded India Vs West Indies international cricket series, Doordarshan Network came up with the language feed in Tamil, Kannada, Bangla, Telugu and Bhojpuri apart from the commentary in Hindi and English. The channel has also tied up with leading sports players like NBA, PGTA amongst others to bring in fresh content in the channel.DD Sports also secured the television broadcast rights in India for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

In the coming months, many content synergy tie ups are lined up. DD Sports was launched on 18 March, 1998. In the beginning it broadcast sports programme for 6 hours a day which was increased to 12 hours in 1999. From 1st June, 2000, DD Sports became a round the clock satellite channel. With the decision to launch DD Sports HD now, the channel will become a one stop destination for major international sporting events and grass-root transformative event like Khelo India Games, winter games and games for divyang amongst others.