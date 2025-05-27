PepsiCo signs a global sponsorship deal with Formula 1 for five years

In a major brand alignment set to resonate across the worlds of sport, culture, and consumer engagement, Formula 1® and PepsiCo have announced a multi-year global partnership extending through 2030. This strategic deal unites the world’s premier motorsport series with some of PepsiCo’s most powerful brands, including Sting Energy, Gatorade, and Doritos, and promises to deliver immersive fan experiences on an unprecedented scale.

With Formula 1’s 820 million-strong global fanbase and PepsiCo’s footprint across 200+ markets, the partnership positions both brands to tap into new and diverse audiences, offering compelling cross-platform engagement that extends far beyond the track.

Strategic Brand Integrations The partnership will see three marquee PepsiCo brands integrated into different aspects of the F1 experience. Sting Energy joins Formula 1 as the Official Energy Drink. As PepsiCo’s fastest-growing energy brand, Sting has gained strong traction in India, Pakistan, Egypt, and Vietnam. With this alliance, Sting is poised for even greater global expansion, backed by F1’s dynamic international appeal.

Gatorade, the world leader in sports hydration, becomes the Official Partner of F1 Sprint. Starting from the Sprint at Spa-Francorchamps and continuing through key weekends in Austin, São Paulo, and Qatar, Gatorade will bring its legacy of athletic performance to motorsport’s most condensed and intense format.

Doritos, known for its bold brand personality, becomes the Official Savoury Snack Partner of Formula 1. The partnership will activate globally, from trackside promotions to snack aisles, ensuring fans encounter Doritos at every touchpoint of their F1 experience—whether in the stands or at home.

PepsiCo’s activation plans go beyond sponsorship, focusing on delivering meaningful engagement across physical and digital platforms. These include, on-pack promotions and co-branded, limited-edition products, interactive digital experiences designed to bring fans closer to the sport, immersive brand activations in Formula 1 Fan Zones, retail visibility through point-of-sale materials and thematic campaigns linking F1 and PepsiCo brands

From 2026, PepsiCo’s broader beverage and snack portfolio will also be poured and supplied across all F1 Grands Prix, embedding the company further into the sport’s global infrastructure.

PepsiCo has also committed to supporting F1 Academy, Formula 1’s initiative to foster young female racing talent. Additional details regarding this support will be announced in due course, reinforcing the partnership’s alignment with the sport’s future-forward mission.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, welcomed the partnership, saying, “Today is a moment to celebrate the partnership between two iconic and historic global brands. A sparkling union that will bring together tradition and innovation, generating excitement, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences for our fans and customers around the world. PepsiCo is the ideal partner to share together unique moments along our journey.”