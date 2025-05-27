IPL final to honour Operation Sindoor; BCCI invites all 3 service chiefs

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended invitations to the chiefs of all three Indian armed forces for the IPL final on June 3 in Ahmedabad. The event's closing ceremony will feature a special tribute to their "heroic efforts" during the recent "Operation Sindoor", as per reports.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the invitations, stating, "We have extended an invitation to all Indian Armed Forces chiefs, top-ranked officers, and soldiers for the IPL final in Ahmedabad to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor."
Saikia lauded the armed forces' "bravery, courage, and selfless service," specifically highlighting their "heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor" which he said "protected and inspired the nation."
"As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces and honor our heroes. While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country," Saikia added.
The chiefs include General Upendra Dwivedi (Chief of Army Staff), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Naval Chief), and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh (Chief of Air Staff).
Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, at the hands of Pakistan-backed terrorists. The retaliatory action led to a brief military confrontation before India agreed to a ceasefire at Pakistan's request.