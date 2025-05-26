AMFI extends its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India as Associate Partner

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has announced the continuation of its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as an Associate Partner from March 2025 to November 2026. Building on the success of the previous association for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, AMFI remains committed to championing the resilience, focus and discipline that define India’s para-athletes.

This extended collaboration comes at a time when India is witnessing a positive shift in narratives around inclusivity and empowerment. While AMFI’s core investor awareness programs have focused on broad-based financial inclusion, this association with PCI marks a step forward in extending that spirit of inclusion to new arenas. Together, both institutions aim to champion the idea that empowerment—whether in the sports field or in financial decision-making, should be accessible to all.

Under this renewed partnership, AMFI will engage with audiences across marquee events including the World Para Athletics Championships (September–October 2025), the Para Commonwealth Games (July 2026) and the Para Asian Games (October 2026). These platforms offer a powerful opportunity to spotlight stories of grit and determination—reminding us that, much like in para-sports, successful investing is rooted in patience, resilience, and a long-term mindset.

Navneet Munot, Chairman of AMFI, remarked, “Our para-athletes personify grit, determination and purpose—qualities that also define successful investors. Extending this partnership is a matter of pride for AMFI as we continue to draw powerful parallels between their incredible journeys and the value of consistent, long-term investing.”

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, emphasised, "This collaboration goes beyond sponsorship—it represents a shared mission to promote empowerment in every sense. Just as mutual funds aim to make financial wellbeing accessible for every Indian, our para-athletes demonstrate that no goal is out of reach. This partnership also aligns with and supports the Indian government's efforts to strengthen the sports ecosystem and nurture talent from every corner of the country”.

President PCI, Devendra Jhajharia, said, “This collaboration represents a shared vision of excellence, perseverance and inclusion. Our para-athletes consistently demonstrate extraordinary determination and skill, and with AMFI's support, we can provide them with the platform they deserve. This partnership will be instrumental as we prepare for upcoming marquee events and continue to build a robust ecosystem for para-sports in India. Together, we will inspire millions and showcase the remarkable abilities of our para-athletes."

Neerav Tomar, Founder & Managing Director, IOS Sports & Entertainment, said, “This partnership between the Paralympic Committee of India and the Association of Mutual Funds in India marks a crucial moment for para-sports in our country. By supporting our athletes as they prepare for prestigious competitions like the World Para Athletics Championships, Para-Commonwealth Games, and Para-Asian Games, AMFI is not just investing in medals, but in the inspiring human stories that define Paralympic sports. We are confident that this long-term association will significantly enhance the resources available to our para-athletes and help elevate Indian para-sports to new heights on the global stage."