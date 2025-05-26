            
Walmart calling people in office to tell them they're fired: Bengaluru techie's viral post describes emotional impact

Around 1,500 roles, mainly from Walmart’s global tech and ad teams, have been axed. A Bengaluru-based employee’s emotional LinkedIn post highlights the psychological fallout for those who remain.

By  Storyboard18May 26, 2025 11:50 AM
One Bengaluru-based software engineer, who identifies herself as part of Walmart India's tech division, voiced her anguish and concern in a widely shared LinkedIn post that struck a chord across the professional community. (Image credits: Unsplash)

Walmart Inc. is making headlines - not for expansion or innovation, but for a sweeping round of layoffs. As per multiple media reports, nearly 1,500 employees have been impacted across the company's global technology division and select advertising verticals.

One Bengaluru-based software engineer, who identifies herself as part of Walmart India's tech division, voiced her anguish and concern in a widely shared LinkedIn post that struck a chord across the professional community.

“Yes, I said firing, not hiring,” the employee, identified as Karishma Malik, wrote. “Walmart is calling people in just to tell them they’re fired.” Her candid words have added a deeply personal dimension to the corporate shakeup, triggering conversations around mental health, job insecurity, and management accountability.

Malik’s post questions the broader forces driving such decisions. “Who is to blame?” she asked, citing possibilities such as AI-led automation, flawed management decisions, or even misplaced employee accountability. “The one who is fired will move on, but the one who stays will live in fear,” she added, calling attention to the emotional toll on the so-called ‘survivors’ of layoffs.

"Danger is better than fear of danger. My heart goes out to all - those who are staying and those who are not. It will be difficult for both," she added.

The post has since gone viral, generating a wave of support and shared experiences from across the LinkedIn community. “More power to Walmart employees. Stay strong,” read one comment. Another user remarked: “Hiring with one hand, firing with the other — glad I didn’t join. I would’ve been stressed all the time!”


First Published on May 26, 2025 11:48 AM

