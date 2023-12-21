Lok Sabha passes Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023

On December 20, the Lok Sabha approved the Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023, introduced by Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw on December 18. The bill is now slated for deliberation and approval in the Rajya Sabha.

The primary aim of the bill is to replace the current regulatory framework governing the telecommunications sector, which is the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act of 1950.

Some of the key provisions of the bill include the requirement for authorization from the central government for the establishment and operation of telecommunications networks, the provision of telecommunications services, and the possession of radio equipment.

Spectrum allocation according to the bill will primarily be conducted through auctions, except for specific entities and purposes, which will receive administrative assignments.

Other highlights include, telecommunication interception being permissible under specified circumstances, including concerns related to state security, public order, or crime prevention. Suspension of telecom services is also allowed on similar grounds.

The bill introduces a mechanism to facilitate the right of way for laying telecom infrastructure in both public and private properties.