            

NCLAT approves Sapphire Media's acquisition of Big 92.7 FM

Dismissing appeals filed by Radio Mirchi, Orange FM, and others, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the approval of Sapphire Media's resolution plan for acquiring Big 92.7 FM.

By  Storyboard18Dec 24, 2024 9:57 AM
NCLAT approves Sapphire Media's acquisition of Big 92.7 FM
Big FM's acquisition strengthens Sapphire Media's expansion efforts in the media sector.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has approved Sapphire Media's acquisition of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited-owned Big 92.7 FM.

The tribunal dismissed appeals filed by Radio Mirchi, and Orange FM, among others.

Considered one of India's largest radio networks, Big 92.7 FM has around 58 radio stations and covers 1,200 towns and 50,000 villages.

The NCLAT bench said, "After considering the submissions, we find no grounds to interfere with the NCLT's order dated May 6, 2024, and consequently, the appeals are dismissed."

The tribunal upheld the order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLAT, which in a ruling on May 6, 2024, approved the resolution plan of Sapphire Media for Big FM.

The order was challenged by the applicants including Abhijit Realtors & Infraventure and Creative Channel Advertising & Marketing who filed a batch of five appeals before the tribunal. The applicants alleged irregularity in the process adopted by the resolution professional of RBNL, which was rejected by the appellate tribunal.

It is to be noted that Big FM's acquisition strengthens Sapphire Media's expansion efforts in the media sector.

Promoted by Aditya Vashistha and Sahil Mangla, Sapphire media runs a national Hindi news channel in name of India Daily and is a significant player in the outdoor advertising space.


Tags
First Published on Dec 24, 2024 9:07 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Retailers suggest 'Uber-like platform' to help Kirana stores compete with quick commerce firms

Retailers suggest 'Uber-like platform' to help Kirana stores compete with quick commerce firms

How it Works

Ministry of Consumer Affairs unveils AI-powered complaint assistant 'Jagriti'

Ministry of Consumer Affairs unveils AI-powered complaint assistant 'Jagriti'

How it Works

India to lead global digital infrastructure space; e-retail penetration to hit 10% by 2027: Report

India to lead global digital infrastructure space; e-retail penetration to hit 10% by 2027: Report

How it Works

Google seeks to ease search agreements to avert tougher antitrust penalties

Google seeks to ease search agreements to avert tougher antitrust penalties

How it Works

TRAI's latest amendments mandate affordable Voice+SMS packs

TRAI's latest amendments mandate affordable Voice+SMS packs

How it Works

From Paytm to Flipkart, India's top startups let go of thousands of employees in 2024

From Paytm to Flipkart, India's top startups let go of thousands of employees in 2024

How it Works

GST Council discusses taxation on popcorn, caramelised popcorn in Jaisalmer meeting; taxes set at 12%, 18%

GST Council discusses taxation on popcorn, caramelised popcorn in Jaisalmer meeting; taxes set at 12%, 18%