Prasar Bharati, Maha Govt, MFSCDC join hands to develop creative media ecosystem in Malad

In a significant move to strengthen India’s media infrastructure, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Prasar Bharati, the Commerce and Industry Department of the Maharashtra government, and Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDC) on the sidelines of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT-NFDC) campus inauguration in Mumbai, on July 18.

According to Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, the agreement aims to develop a comprehensive ecosystem for entertainment and media-related activities across land parcels owned by the three parties.

“The idea is to align and synergise existing resources—land, funding, and institutional support—to create one of the best media ecosystems in the world,” Dwivedi told Storyboard18.

He pointed out the geographical proximity between Mumbai’s Film City and Prasar Bharati’s Akashvani land in Malad, which despite being close, have evolved separately.

“Due to various reasons, these areas have developed independently. But with the Government of India and the Maharashtra government now aligned in their vision for focused development of the media sector, the need for collaboration became essential,” he said.

Dwivedi confirmed that the MoU paves the way for planning infrastructure and resource integration at both sites, with detailed plans to be finalised in the coming months.

Storyboard18 first reported in April that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and the Maharashtra government have plans to develop a massive global creative centre on a 240-acre land parcel in Malad.

At that time, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the 240-acre land belonging to the I&B Ministry will be developed in collaboration with the Maharashtra government into the world’s largest global creative centre. This will revolutionize the creative ecosystem and transform Mumbai into the entertainment capital of the world.

On July 18, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Railways and I&B, Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the first campus of the IICT at the NFDC premises in Mumbai, marking a significant step toward building India’s capacity in the global creative tech economy.

Conceptualised as a “creative IIT” on the lines of India’s premier technical and management institutes, the IICT will offer skill-based training in modern content technologies such as VFX, post-production, animation, gaming, and creative IT.