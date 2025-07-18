Axis Bank appoints Neeraj Gambhir as Executive Director for three years

Axis Bank has approved the appointment of Neeraj Gambhir as the Executive Director for three years, with effect from August 4.

Meanwhile, Arjun Chowdhry, who is Group Executive for Affluent Banking, Cards, Payments, and Retail lending at Axis Bank, has resigned from his role. According to the exchange filing of the Bank, Chowdhry resigned to pursue entrepreneurial paths.

"He will be relieved from the services of the Bank at the close of business on August 31, 2025," the bank said.

Yesterday, the bank reported a 3.8 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 5,806.14 crore in the June quarter for fiscal year 2026. The bank's operating profit for the quarter grew 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,515 crore.

About Neeraj Gambhir

Gambhir, 52,is Group Executive – Treasury, Markets and Wholesale Banking products at Axis Bank since May 2020. He has over 30 years of experience in India’s financial sector and has worked in leadership roles across large domestic and global banking and financial services organizations during his career.

Prior to this, he was a Managing Director with Nomura, India, heading their Fixed Income business. Before that, he was Managing Director with Lehman Brothers, India, responsible for setting up their Credit Business in India. He was also Senior General Manager with ICICI Bank, where he was responsible for the Global Structured Finance and Advisory group and helped to set up its Proprietary Trading Group.

Gambhir is currently a member of SEBI’s Advisory Committees on Mutual Funds and Corporate Bonds and Securitisation (COBOSAC).

He is on the Board of Axis Asset Management Company Limited, Chairman of the Board of Axis Pension Fund Management Limited, Vice Chairman of Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India and board member of Ind Fx Code Participants Association. He is also a member of Governing Board of Corporate Debt Markets Development Fund set up by SEBI.