Digital Entertainment Summit 2025: The Highlights

The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit (DES), which took place on June 27 at The Leela Palace in New Delhi, was set against the backdrop of the government's landmark World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The event unpacked India's strategy for leading the digital entertainment economy, with top policymakers outlining how talent, technology, and governance will fuel future-ready growth.

Online gaming in India is among the world’s most vibrant, says MoS I&B Dr L Murugan at Storyboard18 DES 2025

With 500 million players, Indian storytelling in gaming, and global ambitions, the Minister highlighted online gaming as a pillar of India's digital media revolution alongside AVGC, live entertainment, and skilling.

Gaming now drives India’s entertainment economy: MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju

With digital-first consumption, immersive tech, and gaming at the forefront, Jaju outlined India’s roadmap to lead the global creative economy and expand the country’s digital media footprint at Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) 2025.

Digital adex now accounts for over 55% of India’s M&E spend: MIB's Sanjay Jaju

With digital-first consumption booming, Jaju noted that India’s media and entertainment future is being shaped by tech innovation, immersive content, and global creative ambition.

India can lead in AVGC, but industry must focus on 'finishing skills': Jayesh Ranjan, Govt of Telangana

Speaking at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) 2025, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana underscored how Telangana is an early mover with a strong policy foundation and the first state to come out with progressive AVGC policy.

State and Central laws should be in harmony to benefit the gaming sector: Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Govt

At Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025, Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Directorate General of Information & PR, Maharashtra said that online gaming is fundamentally different and requires a new act altogether. “Rather than having this patchwork of governance, it should have one at least unified law across all country.”

Opinion Trading platform is betting and gambling: MC Sarangan of TNOGA

Speaking at Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) 2025, MC Sarangan, Member, Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority highlighted, "“We had to define our own mandate and boundaries. We’ve faced legal challenges and continue to, but TNOGA has delivered on what it was created to do."

India is no longer just a consumer, we are global storytellers: MoS I&B Dr L Murugan

Dr L Murugan outlined India’s ambition to lead the world in digital media, AVGC-XR, and gaming innovation, at the Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 hosted by Storyboard18.

“For India’s M&E sector to grow, digital has to grow at a higher pace”: MIB's Sanjay Jaju

Speaking at Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) 2025, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the I&B Ministry charted India’s path to global entertainment leadership. According to him, digital-first consumption, smartphone penetration, and creator economy are fueling unprecedented growth in digital advertising.

Dream Game Studios eyes global gaming domination with Kabaddi, FIFA-inspired titles

Sports gaming is one of the most complex software to create, but the huge market size boosts aspirations. Besides, the sports games genre also has sustainable growth, according to Dream Game Studios' founder and CEO, Rohit Gupta at Storyboard18 DES Summit 2025.

Gaming is bigger than all other forms of entertainment: Zupee Founder & CEO Dilsher Malhi

At the Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit, Zupee Founder & CEO Dilsher Malhi calls for India to lead the global gaming revolution through innovation, responsibility, and homegrown creativity.

'A clear Lakshman Rekha has to be drawn': Legal experts call for centralized regulation of India's online gaming ecosystem

At Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit, legal heavyweights urge a clear, centralized, and tech-informed regulatory framework to tackle offshore betting, child safety, and the skill-versus-chance legal dilemma plaguing India’s booming gaming sector.

Is gaming the new Bollywood? Experts call gaming key contributor to India's trillion dollar economy

Industry experts Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation; Salone Sehgal, founder and managing partner, Lumikai; and Meghna Bal, director, ESYA Centre engaged in a conversation on 'Online gaming - A key contributor to India's trillion dollar economy' with moderator Ashish Pherwani, leader, media & entertainment sector, EY India at the Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025.

Gaming needs its ‘RRR' moment! Experts on gaming as India's next soft power