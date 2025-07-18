Netflix hints at bringing Indian creators onboard to boost content offerings

Netflix Inc’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, Ted Sarandos, has clearly stated that the platform is open to partnering with creators from anywhere in the world--as long as they entertain its audience.

Sarandos said Netflix is eager to collaborate with the world's best creators, including those from India, who can connect meaningfully with viewers.

"We wanna be in business with the best creatives on the planet, regardless of where they come from. Some of them are here in Hollywood. Others are in Korea. Some are in India. And some are creators that distribute only on social media platforms, and most of them have not yet been discovered. So for those creators doing great work, we have phenomenal distribution, desirable monetization, brilliant discovery in our UI, and a hungry audience waiting to be entertained," Sarandos said during the Quarter 2 earnings call of the company held on Friday morning IST.

He said that working with creators make complete sense to expand Netflix's viewership. However, the businessman clarified, "Not everything on YouTube will fit on Netflix".

Netflix's registered a 16 percent year-on-year rise in its revenue in Quarter 2 2025, driven by increased users, higher subscription pricing, and strong ad revenue.

According to the over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, the revenue was slightly above its guidance due to favourable foreign exchange impact. Additionally, the California-based company's member growth has also scaled up in Q2. The operating income of Netflix surged to $3.8 billion, up 45 percent year-on-year, while the operating margin jumped to 34 percent compared to 27 percent in Q2 2024.

Netflix has expected an increase in revenue growth by 1 percent in the next quarter.

The company mentioned, "In Q3, we expect revenue growth of 17% (on both a reported and F/X neutral basis) driven by growth in members, pricing and advertising revenue".

However, it has anticipated a decline in its operating margin to 31 percent in Q3.

"Similar to past years, we expect our operating margin in the second half of 2025 will be lower than the first half due to higher content amortization and sales and marketing costs associated with our larger second half slate," Netflix mentioned.