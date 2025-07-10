Microsoft's Cindy Rose to succeed Mark Read as WPP CEO

Cindy Rose has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WPP, effective September 1, 2025. Rose succeeds Mark Read who will step down as CEO on the same date. Mark will continue to work with Rose to support the transition until the end of the year.

Rose has extensive experience as a leader in the technology, telecommunications, media, entertainment and creative industries gained at world-leading brands.

She has spent the last nine years in senior leadership positions at Microsoft where she is currently Chief Operating Officer, Global Enterprise. In this role, she helps the world’s largest companies use digital technology and AI to drive business transformation.

Before being appointed to her current Microsoft role in March 2023, Rose was President of Microsoft Western Europe and CEO of Microsoft UK. Other previous roles include Managing Director of the UK consumer business at Vodafone and Executive Director of Digital Entertainment and Media Sales at Virgin Media. She also spent 15 years at The Walt Disney Company, ultimately as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Disney Interactive Media Group, EMEA.

Rose has been a Non-Executive Director on the WPP Board since 2019. She is a graduate of Columbia University and New York Law School, and an Advisory Board Member at Imperial College Business School in London and McLaren Racing.

She has British and American citizenship and will be based in both London and New York. She was awarded an OBE in the 2019 New Year Honours in recognition of her services to UK technology.

Philip Jansen, Chair of WPP, said, “Cindy is an outstanding and inspirational business leader with extensive experience at some of the world’s most recognised companies and a track record of growing large-scale businesses. She has led multi-billion-dollar operations across the UK, EMEA and globally, built enduring client relationships and delivered growth in both enterprise and consumer environments.

“Cindy Rose has supported the digital transformation of large enterprises around the world – including embracing AI to create new customer experiences, business models and revenue streams. Her expertise in this landscape will be hugely valuable to WPP as the industry navigates fundamental changes and macroeconomic uncertainty. Her appointment follows a thorough selection process that considered both internal and external candidates. As an existing Board member she understands our business and the needs of our clients, and we look forward to working with her in her new role as CEO.

“As Read hands over to Cindy, I would like to reiterate my sincere thanks to him for his tireless commitment during more than 30 years with WPP and in particular the progress he has made to modernise, simplify and transform the company over the last seven years as CEO. On behalf of the Board and the company as a whole I wish him all the very best for the future.”

Rose said, “WPP is a company I know and love – not only from my six years on the Board but as a client and partner for many years before that – and I couldn’t be happier or more excited to be appointed as CEO. I began my career in the creative industries and this feels like coming home.

There are so many opportunities ahead for WPP. We have and continue to build market-leading AI capabilities, alongside an unrivalled reputation for creative excellence and a preeminent client list. WPP has the most brilliant, talented, creative people and I can't wait to write the company's next chapter together.

I am grateful to Read for his many contributions to the business over the years and I look forward to working together to ensure a smooth handover.”

Mark Read said, “Having worked closely with Cindy for the last six years, I am delighted to see her appointed as CEO of WPP. From her time on the Board, she has real insight into our business and knows many of our clients, people and partners around the world.