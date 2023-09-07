Prasar Bharati to hold online auction for DD FreeDish MPEG-2 slots; invites applications

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has opened the application process for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform for the period of September 9, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The slots will be allotted through an e-auction process to be tentatively held on September 12, 2023.

The process will be conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private channels. Only satellite channels and companies holding valid permission by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting can participate. International public broadcasters licensed by the I&B ministry can also participate.

The public broadcaster has categorized TV channels in different buckets based on the genres/language of channels. The reserve price for Bucket A+ which comprises All GEC (Hindi) channels is Rs 14.17 crore. The Bucket A which includes All Movie (Hindi) and teleshopping channels (all languages) has a reserve price of Rs 12.81 crore. Bucket B, which comprises Music (Hindi) Channels, Sports (Hindi) Channels, and all channels of Bhojpuri language has a reserve price of Rs 11.24 crore. The reserve price for News and Current Affairs (Hindi) that is Bucket C is Rs 10.57 crore. For Bucket D which has all other remaining Genre of Hindi, Devotional/Spiritual/ Ayush/, all genres of Marathi, Punjabi, and Urdu channels, the reserve price is Rs 8.52 crore. Bucket R1 - all channels in languages not covered above, has a base price of Rs 1.62 crore.