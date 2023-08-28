comScore

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: Sorted 360, Yellow, Confiance Communications and Trivoli Digital

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

By  Storyboard18Aug 28, 2023 9:01 AM
Creative and social media agency Sorted 360 has bagged the mandate of providing transformative brand solutions for Reliance Malls nationwide. (Representtaive Image: Austrian National Library via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Sorted 360 and Reliance Mall

Creative and social media agency Sorted 360 has bagged the mandate of providing transformative brand solutions for Reliance Malls nationwide. The mandate of the agency will be to look after online and offline campaigns of Reliance Malls.

Yellow and Cream Centre

Cream Centre, a restaurant since 1958 has partnered with creative agency Yellow to rebrand and refresh its creative identity.

Confiance Communications and your-space

Integrated communications agency Confiance Communications has won the strategic communications mandate of housing brand your-space. The mandate of the agency will include being responsible for the brand’s overall communications strategy. This will include a PR framework, coming up with key brand messaging, content strategy, followed by strengthening media and stakeholder relationships.

Trivoli Digital and Ambit Realtors and Developers

Digital marketing agency Trivoli Digital has won the integrated digital solutions and communications mandate of Ambit Realtors and Developers. The mandate, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, the agency will be responsible for designing and executing innovative strategies to elevate brand presence in the digital space and enhance its reputation.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Aug 28, 2023 9:01 AM

