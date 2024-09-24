            

      Wondrlab bags the brand mandate of Blue Heaven

      This partnership will debut with a soon to be unveiled festive campaign.

      Jayanti Choudhary, head of marketing at Esme Consumer, Retail stated, “As we embark on this new chapter for Blue Heaven, it was important for us to partner with a creative agency that understands our journey and vision. Wondrlab’s innovative approach and deep consumer insights make them the ideal partner to help us engage with a younger, more dynamic audience.” (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Wondrlab, India’s platform-first martech network, has announced its brand mandate win with Blue Heaven, a name in Indian cosmetics.

      Commenting on the partnership, Jayanti Choudhary, head of marketing at Esme Consumer, Retail stated, “As we embark on this new chapter for Blue Heaven, it was important for us to partner with a creative agency that understands our journey and vision. Wondrlab’s innovative approach and deep consumer insights make them the ideal partner to help us engage with a younger, more dynamic audience.”

      Rakesh Hinduja, managing partner and co-founder, Wondrlab Network said, “We’re thrilled to be part of Blue Heaven’s transformation journey. With their rich history and our data first full funnel marketing strategy, we aim to craft campaigns that will not only resonate with their current target audience but also bring in newer groups for its new product portfolio. We aim to elevate the brand’s aspirational appeal, backed by the brand's investments in innovations.”


