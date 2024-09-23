Dentsu X wins the integrated media mandate of Vi-John Healthcare India's shaving category

Vi-John Healthcare India – a manufacturer of personal care, healthcare products & cosmetics, has awarded the integrated media mandate of the Shaving Category to dentsu X. The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from dentsu X's Gurugram office.

As per the mandate, dentsu X - a branding and marketing agency from dentsu India, will drive innovation to position the brand in the market. Integrating creativity, technology, and strategic insight, will deliver transformative solutions to create immersive brand experiences that push traditional boundaries. The agency’s team will spearhead dynamic media planning and execution across TV, Print, Radio, Cinema, OOH, and Digital channels for the brand’s shaving category products.

Commenting on the partnership, Jose Leon, CEO, dentsu X India said, “We at dentsu X are thrilled to add Vi-John – a reputed CPG brand, to our clientele. By combining creativity, technology, and strategy, this partnership is set to deliver impactful and transformative brand experiences for Vi-John. We are dedicated to innovating and redefining these experiences, pushing boundaries to drive remarkable growth and influence.”

Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu added, “We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Vi-John, a brand that holds a deep-rooted legacy in the Indian market. At dentsu X, we pride ourselves on creating transformative experiences. This collaboration presents opportunities for us to craft innovative strategies that align closely with their distinctive vision. By combining our expertise with their dynamic spirit, we are confident in creating something truly exceptional.”