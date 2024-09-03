LS Digital expands into US market to launch ".fear-LS"

LS Digital, India's leading integrated Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, announced a new partnership with marketing consultancy in USA, to launch .fear-LS. This joint venture aims to leverage the strengths of both the companies to solve the industry pain point of digital friction; an operational disconnect within the customer journey, and help businesses optimize their current systems and processes, significantly drive growth, and increase return on investment.

Many companies in the USA face digital friction, struggling to meet customer expectations and maximize revenue due to challenges within their systems. fear-LS addresses these issues by helping businesses across industries better understand their existing systems, identify underperforming areas, and implement strategies to streamline operations and enhance success. The U.S. market, known for its large-scale operations and a blend of traditional practices with openness to innovation, presents unique challenges and opportunities. With the rapid growth of the DBT category, LS Digital is poised to leverage this momentum to drive business success in this dynamic landscape.

The US market has been an early adopter of digital technologies, leading to robust foundational operations. This also presents challenges in integrating newer technologies to their legacy systems. "Technology has dramatically transformed the customer journey, leading to a significant rise in customer interactions with brands. However, digital friction within existing systems often drives customers away." said Mike Head from .fearless. LS Digital’s well-established 6-pillar DBT framework, is uniquely positioned to deliver significant value to future-focused businesses.

.fear-LS stands out in the market with differentiated services and in-house credibility to meet evolving customer needs. Speaking on this JV, Mike further added, "We are excited to partner with LS Digital, a leader in digital business transformation. Together, we will combine our unique insights and resources to help businesses create a seamless, results-driven digital presence that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations."

77% of businesses today say that consumer expectations have increased in the last year, but if companies have digital friction between their systems, they will be unable to meet increased expectations. By providing a comprehensive suite of services, .fear-LS provides companies with a roadmap to optimize and leverage digital processes and the executional capabilities for business transformation and increased return on investment.

There is a worldwide surge in companies embracing digital business transformation to eliminate friction and fuel growth. "Our focus is on delivering a product and service mix that stands out in the market. We build trust by connecting with the right customers and gaining a deep understanding of the new digital landscape, rather than just chasing revenue." said Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of LS Digital.