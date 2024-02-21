comScore            

Matrimony.com expands its offerings with launch of MeraLuv

MeraLuv aims to facilitate genuine connections for those seeking to cultivate relationships before marriage.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 6:51 PM
Matrimony.com expands its offerings with launch of MeraLuv
Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO – Matrimony.com

Matrimony.com has expanded its offerings with the launch of MeraLuv - an exclusive dating app for Indo-Americans.

Sharing details about the venture, Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO – Matrimony.com said, “As the population of Indians in the US continues to rise, we discovered that there is a need for them to connect with individuals who resonate with their values, lifestyle and aspirations. ‘MeraLuv’ is poised to help them find a match within the diaspora. Many individuals we spoke to are apprehensive about subscribing to matrimonial platforms due to the perceived pressure to marry hastily. This app addresses this concern by enabling the users with the opportunity to cultivate a better understanding of their potential partners before taking the relation forward.”

Developed after extensive research and consultation with members of the community, MeraLuv addresses a significant gap in the market for individuals seeking a deeper relationship in their romantic pursuits: a longing for a connection that echoes with their cultural background while embracing their modern American identity. With Valentine’s Day serving as the perfect backdrop for its launch in the USA, MeraLuv aims to facilitate genuine connections for those seeking to cultivate relationships before marriage. “MeraLuv emerges as the ideal solution for individuals seeking meaningful relationships. Our platform effectively caters to the burgeoning demand for serious connections within this growing demographic,” added Murugavel.

MeraLuv app has robust safety measures and prioritizes user privacy with its advanced features. Each profile undergoes rigorous verification, ensuring a secure environment for all users. The app offers convenient voice note and chat functionalities, enabling seamless communication. While the audio prompts can show a fun side of individuals’ personality, text prompts help to bring out the cultural aspects of their personality letting the algorithm match similarities and suggest options to choose from. Additionally, users can create their own bios thereby making it unique.


First Published on Feb 21, 2024 6:51 PM

