X will allow ads to run next to selected content creators

Microblogging platform X made an announcement that advertisers will be able to run advertisements next to certain content creators. This move will present flexibility to the advertisers to ensure that their ads don’t run next to controversial or content deemed as offensive or controversial.

X also has plans to add the feature which provides brands the ability to serve ads only to an individual's creators profile. This eliminates the likelihood of the ads appearing next to controversial or unwanted posts, stated a media report.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27, 2022. Since the time announcements were made in April 2022 that Musk was acquiring Twitter, as per Media Radar, the average number of advertisers dropped from 3,900 in May to 2,900 in September.

Global brands like Audi, General Motors, United Airlines Holdings, General Mills, Mondelez International, Allianz, Pfizer and Balenciaga too took a step back.

Even global advertising groups like WPP’s GroupM, Omnicom and Interpublic Group advised the brands—they handle—to follow suit.

As per a media report, Twitter's internal revenue projections for the final quarter of 2022 stood at $1.1 billion which decreased from $1.4 billion.