From Fans to Feeds! How brands celebrated RCB's historic IPL win

Brands joined the frenzy too from quirky memes to heartwarming posts, timelines turned into RCB tribute walls.

By  Storyboard18Jun 4, 2025 9:10 AM
Here's how brands celebrated the RCB win

For 18 years, Royal Challengers Bangalore weren’t just chasing an IPL title, they were chasing redemption, resilience and the promise of “Ee sala cup namde.” Last night, that promise was finally fulfilled. In a nail-biting final against Punjab Kings, RCB clinched their first-ever IPL trophy with a 6-run victory.

At the center of it all was Virat Kohli, the face of the franchise, who has stood by RCB since Day 1. His tearful celebration after the win wasn’t just about a title, it was the release of 18 years of belief, criticism, passion and pressure. Viral clips of him bowing to the crowd and hugging teammates have taken over the internet.

But this win wasn’t just for the players, it was for the community. In Bengaluru, jubilation took over the night. The city didn’t sleep. Streets filled with fans, flags and fireworks turned the moment into a collective memory that generations will remember. From high-rise apartments in Indiranagar to college hostels in Koramangala, the final became an event larger than cricket. Families watched together, some dressed in RCB jerseys like it was Diwali. At live screenings across the city, strangers became friends, united by a single emotion: joy.

Brands joined the frenzy too from quirky memes to heartwarming posts, timelines turned into RCB tribute walls. For a night, the internet forgot its differences and cheered in unison.

Here's how brands celebrated the RCB win:


First Published on Jun 4, 2025 9:10 AM

