Under Armour appoints OMD as Media AOR in APAC

OMD will manage the brand, performance media planning and buying across South APAC.

By  Storyboard18Jun 4, 2025 11:51 AM
Global media agency network OMD has been appointed as the AOR (Agency Of Record) for Under Armour, a performance apparel brand. The account was won following a competitive pitch process.

As per the mandate, OMD will manage the brand followed by handling the performance media planning and buying across South APAC, which comprises Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, China and Korea.

This decision further strengthens the agency-client relationship dating back to 2023, when OMD was named media AOR by the brand for North America and EMEA.

The pitching process ran for a period of six months which witnessed the participation of agencies from multiple holding companies. OMD stood out as a potential partner as they stood up to the expectations of being able to deliver data-driven capabilities and solutions that could drive growth.

Recently, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) granted approval for the merger between U.S.-based advertising giants Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) and Omnicom Group Inc. (Omnicom). The deal, valued at approximately $30 billion, will result in a combined entity with an estimated $65 billion in global media billings, making it the largest advertising network in the world by revenue.

The merger was approved by shareholders during a vote held in March, marking a significant step toward the finalization of the takeover. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025.

In early 2025, Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide had unveiled a new positioning staking its claim as the media partner with the vision, expertise, technology and scale to help brands deliver incremental sales and grow share in an increasingly dynamic business and consumer environment: We Create What’s Next.


First Published on Jun 4, 2025 9:55 AM

