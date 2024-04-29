            

      BN Group launches ad campaign for new portfolio brand Nutrica

      The campaign spotlights the requirement to opt for a cooking oil which facilitates fulfillment of specific health goals.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 29, 2024 1:15 PM
      Conceptualized and developed by GOZOOP Group, the campaign consists of six engaging commercials (TVCs), OOH, print, in-shop and other digital assets.

      BN Group has unveiled a new campaign #JaisaGharWaisaCookingOil for its newly launched retail brand - Nutrica.

      Conceptualized and developed by GOZOOP Group, the campaign consists of six engaging commercials (TVCs), OOH, print, in-shop and other digital assets.   The campaign spotlights the requirement to opt for a cooking oil which facilitates fulfillment of specific health goals.

      Kiran Giradkar, Chief Marketing Officer, BN Group shares, “Nutrica is a lifestyle brand that recognizes and honors the individuality of your family's health and wellness needs. With our #JaisaGharWaisaCookingOil campaign, we're attempting to question the status quo and bring some excitement in the otherwise very serious category. The communication developed by GOZOOP Group breaks the mold and infuses fun to cut through the clutter. We intentionally stayed away from showing those done-to-death visual cues like a kitchen set up, pouring of oil and those dinner table smiles. We hope our communication will travel seamlessly to make a healthier lifestyle a matter of pride for every household.”   “Here we had a range of oils, all with specific benefits”, said Mohit Ahuja, President, GOZOOP Group. “Rather than just highlight these benefits, we thought it would be nice if a distinct need for each can be shown through examples of human behavior. The creative team has done that beautifully. The humorous tonality of the thematic ads further #BreaksTheBox in the category,” he further added.   The digital commercial informs audiences on three key aspects of well-being namely immunity, energy and fitness. The film is being made available in six languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and will run on social media platforms as well as television for sustained communication.


      First Published on Apr 29, 2024 1:15 PM

