Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone lead the pack in Candere Hurun's 2025 celebrity investor list

In a remarkable shift from brand endorsers to business enablers, some of India's top female celebrities are transforming their digital fame into tangible startup influence.
Released on Wednesday, the 2025 Candere Hurun India List Women Leaders List captures this evolution. Honouring 97 women across nine categories - including arts, philanthropy, sports, and business, it gives a special nod to a new generation of Bollywood-led investor-entrepreneurs.
One of the most talked-about segments of the list is the "Most Followed Celebrity Investors" category - a convergence of Instagram, stardom and entrepreneurial clout.
Topping headlines is Rashmika Mandanna, who at 46.1 million followers, is the youngest name in the top 10. Her investment in clean beauty brand Plum highlights a growing alignment between celebrity values and consumer preferences for ethical, eco-conscious products.
"The 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List recognises ten of the most influential women who have redefined stardom through a blend of creativity, entrepreneurship, and massive digital presence,” noted the Hurun Research Institute.
This movement includes Deepika Padukone, already an active investor in wellness and beauty ventures, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas (92.4 million followers), who has founded Anomaly Haircare and production company Purple Pebble Pictures, and Alia Bhatt (86.3 million), the founder of sustainable children's clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma.
Others making their mark include:
- Katrina Kaif (80.3M followers): Co-founder of Kay Beauty, one of India’s most successful celebrity-driven beauty brands.
- Anushka Sharma (69.1M): Behind fashion label Nush and production house Clean Slate Filmz.
- Disha Patani (61.3M): Backer of South Indian snack brand V.S. Mani & Co.
- Kriti Sanon (58.5M): Co-founder of Hyphen, a brand rooted in fashion and sustainability.
- Sara Ali Khan (45.5M): Investor in youth lifestyle brand The Souled Store.
“This is the beginning of a movement,” said Sanjay Raghuraman, Managing Director of Candere. “Together with Hurun India, we envision this platform evolving into a dynamic community of changemakers.”
Hurun India’s Founder and Chief Researcher, Anas Rahman Junaid, echoed the sentiment: “Indian women are no longer waiting to lead - they are driving India’s economic, social, and cultural renaissance."