RCB is a masterclass in emotional branding, says Puma's marketing chief

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their long-awaited IPL trophy in 2025, it wasn’t just the team that won — the brand did too. One of RCB’s closest partners, Puma, has had a ringside view of the brand's evolution. Virat Kohli may have officially parted ways with Puma, ending his landmark ₹110 crore deal, but his presence still looms large in the brand’s latest campaign, RCB Shotline.

His continued appearance is likely due to prior filming and possible contractual obligations tied to Puma’s long-standing partnership with the RCB franchise. While Kohli’s personal deal has ended, the brand acknowledged the collaboration warmly, calling it “an outstanding journey.”

In an interview with Storyboard18, Shreya Sachdev, Associate Director and Head of Marketing at PUMA India, reflected on why the partnership works, how the title win will reshape the narrative, and what consumer brands can learn from RCB’s emotional branding journey.

The Alignment Wasn’t Just Cricket — It Was Culture

For Puma, picking RCB wasn’t simply about cricket. The brand evaluates partnerships through three key lenses: alignment with brand priorities, mutual value creation, and shared positioning. RCB scored high on all three.

“We are a sports brand. We exist to invest in the sporting ecosystem,” Sachdev said, adding that investing in IPL, especially in a property like RCB, was a no-brainer.

More than just sports, RCB’s values around quality, consistency, and fan-centric storytelling aligned closely with Puma’s own. The brand praised RCB for believing in “world-class experiences” and building a community with care and long-term focus.

“What impressed us,” Sachdev added, “was the fact that RCB doesn’t play safe. They’re open to pushing the envelope — in content, in merchandise, in fan engagement.”

The Title Win Changes Everything — Or Does It?

RCB fans have chanted Ee Sala Cup Namde for over a decade. Now that the cup is finally theirs, how does that change the emotional equation?

According to Sachdev, this moment is as much about the fans as it is about the team. “RCB’s journey has shown us that this is a fandom that is loyal… that sticks by the team no matter what,” they said. The question now is — what do fans want next?

Importantly, Sachdev acknowledged that the emotional narrative of RCB has largely been shaped by its fans — not marketing teams. “Ee Sala Cup Namde is not something RCB put out. It came from the fans. And that says a lot.”

Now, with both IPL and WPL titles in hand, the brand believes RCB is at an inflection point. “It’ll be interesting to see what the expectations are going forward. That long-lost dream has been fulfilled. So where does the energy go now?”

Lessons in Resilience and Relatability for All Brands

While the victory cements RCB’s place in IPL history, the real masterclass according to Sachdev has been in emotional branding.

“RCB is a masterclass in emotional branding,” Sachdev said. “The fact that they went 18 years without a title and still retained such a massive, emotionally invested fan base says everything.”

For consumer brands, there’s a deeper takeaway here. “It’s not just about performance — it’s about narrative, identity, and inclusion. The fans are part of the journey. That kind of brand relatability is gold.”