From Triumph to Tragedy! PM Modi, Tendulkar, Sunak, Yuvraj mourn Bengaluru’s stampede victims

"We celebrated with you yesterday and we mourn with you today,” said Rishi Sunak on Bengaluru’s stampede tragedy.

By  Storyboard18Jun 5, 2025 11:02 AM
An outpouring of grief and solidarity has followed the tragic stampede near Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, where 11 people lost their lives and at least 33 others were injured. The deadly incident occurred as thousands gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic Indian Premier League (IPL) victory, their first title in 18 years.

As the shockwaves of the tragedy spread, heartfelt tributes and appeals for accountability emerged from across the political spectrum and global community, with leaders, cricketers, and public figures expressing their sorrow. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose wife Akshata Murty hails from Karnataka, offered a deeply personal message. He wrote, “Mine and Akshata’s hearts go out to everyone who has lost loved ones or been hurt in the tragic events in Bengaluru. We celebrated with you yesterday and we mourn with you today.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “absolutely heartrending,” extending his condolences to the bereaved. “In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a solemn message, mourning the loss of life and standing in solidarity with affected families. “What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all. 🙏”

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who knows the emotional highs of sporting success, was devastated by how a celebratory occasion spiraled into chaos. “What was meant to be a moment of celebration turned into an unimaginable tragedy. My heart goes out to everyone affected by the incident in #Bengaluru. May the families find strength and the departed souls rest in peace 🙏🏻”

The tragedy struck around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, when an enormous crowd — far exceeding official expectations — surged outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium despite the absence of an official victory parade. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that 2 to 3 lakh people gathered, overwhelming security measures. “People even broke through the gates. No one anticipated this volume,” he said, announcing Rs 10 lakh compensation for the deceased’s families, free treatment for the injured, and a magisterial inquiry.


First Published on Jun 5, 2025 10:55 AM

